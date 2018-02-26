Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Fixtures Revealed

First Saturday of March VITHIT League Fixtures
John Murphy 12’s Cup:
Dingle Bay Rovers – Listowel Celtic B 11
Camp Juniors A – Listowel Celtic A 12.30
John Joe Naughton 13’s Cup
Mastergeeha A – Camp Juniors A 12
Tom Hayse 14’s Cup
Castleisland – Listowel Celtic A 10.30
Healy Family 15’s Cup
Listowel CeltIc A – Dingle Bay Rovers 11.30
Tucker Kelly 16’s Cup
Camp Juniors – Ballyhar 10.30
Castleisland – Dingle Bay Rovers 12
Inter Kenmare – Park B 3.30
JK Sports 12 Premier:
Park A – Iveragh United 11.30
Division 1A
Killorglin B – Killarney Celtic B 3pm
Division 2A
Mastergeeha B – MEK 10.30
Daly’s Supervalu 13 1B:
Ballyhar – Mastergeeha A 10.30
Division 2
Park B – Fenit 10am
Quills Woollen Mills 14 Premier
Killarney Celtic A – Park A 10.30
Division 1
Killorglin – Inter Kenmare 11
Iveragh – Ballyheigue 11
Ballyhar – Mastergeeha 1.30
Division 2
Killarney Athletic B – Listowel Celtic B 11am
Tralee Trophy World 16 Premier
Park A – Killorglin
Division 1
Rattoo Rovers – Iveragh United 11.30
Division 2
Fenit – Mastergeeha
Girls
JK Sports 12 Premier
Killarney Celtic White – Listowel Celtic 12
Killorglin – Camp Juniors 12.30
Fenit – Inter Kenmare White 12.30
Killarney Celtic Green – Inter Kenmare Blue 1pm
Sunday
FAI 16’s Girls National Cup semi-final
Listowel Celtic – Freebooters (Kilkenny) 2pm
Subway Inter League 13’s
Limerick County v Kerry 11am Charleville AW
Development Squad
Limerick County v Kerry 12.30 Charleville AW