Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Fixtures Revealed

Skechers National Cup 13’s Last 16:
Killorglin – Hannover Harps 1.30 Dragons Den
Kerry Cup’s Round 1
John Murphy 12’s Cup
Ballyhar A – Mastergeeha B 10.30
Camp Juniors A – Listowel Celtic A 10.30
Ballyhar B – Castleisland A 11.45
Listowel Celtic B – Dingle Bay Rovers 12
Killorglin D – Park C 12
John Joe Naughton 13’s
Listowel Celtic – Park B 10.30
Park A – Killarney Celtic B 11
Iveragh United A – Mastergeeha B 11
Killarney Athletic A – Tralee Dynamos 11
Inter Kenmare A – Park C 1pm
Mastergeeha A – Camp Juniors A 2.30
Tom Hayes 14’s Cup:
Castleisland – Listowel Celtic 11
MEK – Inter Kenmare 11.30
Healy Family 15’s Cup
Killorglin A – Ballyhar 10.30
Tralee Dynamos – Park B 11.30
Listowel Celtic A – Dingle Bay Rovers 1.30
Tucker Kelly 16’s Cup
Inter Kenmare – Park B 11
Killarney Celtic – Listowel Celtic 11
Camp Juniors – Ballyhar 12
Iveragh United – Fenit 12.30
Castleisland – Dingle Bay Rovers 1pm
League:
JK Sports Premier
Killarney Athletic – Park 12.30
Quills Woollen Mills 14 Division 2
Fenit – LB Rovers 4.30
Fixtures for Moriarty’s Centra 11’s to be circulated.