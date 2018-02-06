Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Fixtures Revealed

VITHIT League Fixtures for Saturday February 10th:
JK Sports 12 Premier
Killarney Celtic – Killarney Athletic 7pm Wednesday
Moriarty’s Centra 11’s
Premier North / Division 1 North
LB Rovers – Castlisland 10.30
Tralee Dynamos – Camp Juniors 10.30
Fenit – Park 12
Dingle Bay Rovers – Listowel Celtic 2.30
Premier South / Division 1 South
Mastergeeha – Killarney Athletic 12
BallyhaR – Inter Kenmare 12.30
Killarney Celtic – Iveragh United 2.45
Division 2:
Tralee Dynamos C – Park 11.30
Killorglin C – Inter Kenmare C 1.30
Listowel Celtic C – Inter Kenamre C 2pm
Daly’s Supervalu 13 Premier:
Killarney Athletic – Park A 10.30
Killarney Celtic – Iveragh United 12
Killorglin – Mastergeeha 2.30
13’s Division 1:
Dingle Bay Rovers – Camp Juniors 10.30
Killarney Celtic B – Inter Kenmare 1.25
13’s Division 2:
Mastergeeha B – MEK 10.30
Fenit – Killorglin B 10.30
Killarney Athletic B – Park B 11.45
Killarney Plaza 15 Premier
Killarney Celtic A – Inter Kenmare 10.30
Park – Mastergeeha 11
Killorglin – Camp Juniors 3.45
15’s Division 1:
Ballyhar – Killorglin B 10.30
Listowel Celtic – Tralee Dynamos 12
Killarney Athletic – Fenit 1.30
15’s Division 2:
Rattoo Rovers – Park B 10.30
Dingle Bay Rovers – Listowel Celtic Girls 12.30
Girls Quills Woollen Mills 14’s Premier
Listowel Celtic – Fenit 10.30
Camp Juniors – Killarney Athletic 12
Sunday Subway Inter League 13’s
Kerry – Limerick Desmond Venue / Kick Off TBC
Girls 16’s National Cup Last 8:
Park United (Ennis) – Listowel Celtic 2pm