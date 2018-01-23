Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Fixtures Revealed

National Cup Last 32
12’s Sunday Killorglin – Midleton 2pm Dragons Den
14’s Sunday Mallow Utd – Listowel Celtic 2pm
Newbridge United – Killorglin TBC
15’s Saturday Camp Juniors – Blarney United 3pm KDL
16’S Saturday Park – Charleville 2pm
Fairview – Killarney Celtic 2pm
Girls 16’s National Cup Last 16 Sunday Listowel Celtic – Salthill Devon 2pm
Sunday Subway Munster u16 Plate Final Kerry – Desmond League TBC
League:
Wednesday 24th Killarney Plaza 15 Premier
Killarney Celtic – Camp Juniors 7pm
Saturday 27th Moriarty’s Centra 11’s
Premier North / North Division 1:
Listowel Celtic – Tralee Dynamos 10am/11am
Castleisland – Camp Juniors 10.30/11.30
Park – LB Rovers 11.45/12.45
Fenit – Dingle Bay Rovers 12.15/1.15
Premier South / South Division 1:
Killarney Celtic – Mastergeeha 10am /11
Killarney Athletic – Killorglin 11.30/12.30
Inter Kenmare – Iveragh United 1pm / 2pm
Division 2:
Killarney Celtic C – Inter Kenmare C 12
Killarney Athletic C – Killorglin C 1.30
Park C – Listowel Celtic C 1.45
JK Sports 12 Premier:
Tralee Dynamos – Killorglin A 1pm
Killarney Athletic – Park A 2.30
Daly’s Supervalu 13 Premier
Killarney Athletic A – Killarney Celtic A 10am
Park A – Mastergeeha A 10.30
Iveragh United – Killorglin A 11am
Division 1:
Camp Juniors – Killarney Celtic B 10.30
Inter Kenmare – Tralee Dynamos 11.30
Dingle Bay Rovers – Listowel Celtic 12
Division 2
Fenit – Mastergeeha B 11am
MEK – Killarney Athletic B 12.30
Killorglin B – Park B 1.30 Dragons Den
Killarney Plaza 15 Premier
Park – Inter Kenmare 12
Mastergeeha – Killarney Celtic A 12.45
Division 1
Tralee Dynamos – Killarney Celtic A 12.45
Division 2
Park B – Listowel Celtic Girls 10.30
Ballyheigue – Rattoo Rovers 10.30
Windmill United – Dingle Bay Rovers 12