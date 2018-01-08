Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Fixtures Revealed

Fixtures for Saturday January 13th 2018
Moriarty’s Centra 11:
Premier South:
Killarney Athletic – Ballyhar 10.30
Iveragh United – Mastergeeha 11.30
MEK – Inter Kenmare 12.30
Killorglin – Killarney Celtic 4.35
Premier North:
Castleisland – Listowel Celtic 10.30
Fenit – LB Rovers 10.30
Tralee Dynamos – Dingle Bay Rovers 11am
Camp Juniors – Park 11.30
Division 1South:
Ballyhar B – Killarney Athletic B 10.15
Inter Kenmare B – Killorglin B 11.30
Killarney Celtic B – Mastergeeha B Sunday
Division 1 North:
Castleisland B – Listowel Celtic B 11.30
Park B – Tralee Dynamos B 11.45
Camp Juniors B – LB Rovers 12.30
Division 2:
Listiowel Celtic C – Tralee Dynamos C 10.30
Killarney Athletic C – Killarney Celtic C 11.30
Inter Kenmare C – Park C 12.30
JK Sports 12 Premier:
Killarney Celtic A – Park A 1.30
Daly’s Supervalu 13 Premier:
Killarney Celtic – Killorglin 10.30
Mastergeeha A – Killarney Athletic A 10.30
Park A – Iveragh United 11.45
13 Division 1:
Listowel Celtic – Camp Juniors 10.30
Dingle Bay Rovers – Inter Kenmare 11.30
Tralee Dynamos – Killarney Celtic B 12
13 Division 2:
Park B – Fenit 10.30
Mastergeeha B – Killarney Athletic B 11.45
Killorglin B – MEK 1.30
Quills Woollen Mills 14 Girls Premier:
Fenit – Camp Juniors 11.45
Killarney Plaza 15 Premier:
Camp Juniors – Killorglin A 10.30
Park – Mastergeeha 10.30
Killarney Celtic A – Inter Kenmare 11.45
15 Division 1:
Ballyhar – Killarney Athletic 10.30
Listowel Celtic – Fenit 11.45
Killorglin B – Tralee Dynamos 2.45
15 Division 2:
Ballyheigue – Killarney Athletic 10.30
Rattoo Rovers – Dingle Bay Rovers 11.30
Listowel Celtic Girls – Windmill United 1.30
Sunday Subway Inter Leagues:
UL Limerick
12’s Limerick District v Kerry 1pm
(Second squad will play at 2.15pm)
13’s Limerick District v Kerry 11.30