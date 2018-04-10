Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Fixtures Revealed

Regional Semi-Finals:
13’s Killorglin – Aisling Annacotty 2pm
Park – Avenue United TBC
14’s Park – Galbally 2pm Sunday
Kerry Cups:
John Murphy 12’s Cup:
Mastergeeha B – Park A 10.30
John Joe Naughton 13’s Cup:
LB Rovers – Killarney Athletic A 3pm
Healy Family 15’s Cup:
Killaney Celtic – Listowel Celtic 7pm Thursday
Rattoo Rovers –Mastergeeha 11am
Killortglin B – Tralee Dynamos 12
Tucker Kelly 16’s Cup:
Fenit – Killarney Celtic 11am
League:
JK Sports 12 Premier A:
Killorglin – Killarney Athletic 6.15 Tuesay
Killarney Athletic – Killarney Celtic 10am
Park – Killorglin 10.30
12 Premier B:
Iveragh United – LB Rovers 11am
Tralee Dynamos – Inter Kenmare 11.45
12 Division 1A:
Listowel Celtic A – Killarney Celtic A 10.30
12 Division 2A: Camp Juniors – MEK 11am
12 Division 1B:
Tralee Dynamos B – Mastergeeha A 10.30
Dingle Bay Rovers – Ballyhar A 11am
12 Division 2B:
Ballyhar B – Killorglin C 10.30
Park B – Listowel Celtic B 11.30
Quills Woollen Mills 14 Premier:
Killorglin A – Park A 10.30
14 Division 1:
Ballyheigue – Killorglin B 10.30
Inter Kenmare – Killarney Celtic B 11am
14 Division 2:
Fenit – Listowel Celtic B 1pm
Tralee Trophy World 16 Premier
Killarney Athletic – Park A 11.15
Ballyhar – Killorglin 11.45
16 Division 1
Inter Kemare – Iveragh United 12.30
16 Division 2:
Mastergeeha – Castleisland 12
Inter League / League of Ireland
Girls:
Saturday: 12 Girls Blitz in Cork 2 teams 11am
16’s Gaynor Qualifier Day 1 2.30 Ennis
Sunday: 16’s Gaynor Qualifier Day 2 10.30 / 1pm
Boys:
Saturday: 15’s League of Ireland away to Waterford RSC 2pm
Sunday: Skechers SFAI 12’s Munster Semi-final; Cork – Kerry 3pm Carragiline.