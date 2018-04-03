Saturday April 7th 2018 Uneven Age Cups Round 2:
John Joe Naughton 13’s Cup:
Killarney Celtic A – Fenit 10.30
Listowel Celtic A – Killarney Athletic B 10.30
Killorglin B – Killorglin C 10.30
Mastergeeha A – Killorglin A 10.30
LB Rovers – Killarney Athletic A 11
Iveragh United – Killarney Celtic B 11
MEK – Inter Kenmare 11.30
Park A – Dingle Bay Rovers 12.30
Healy Family 15’s Cup
Camp Juniors – Park C 10.30
Park A – Killarney Athletic 10.30
Inter Kenmare – Fenit 11
Rattoo Rovers – Mastergeeha 11
Killorglin – Windmill United 12
Tralee Dynamos – Killorglin B 12.30
Listowel Celtic – Killarney Celtic 12.30
League Games:
Killarney Plaza 15 Division 2
Ballyheigue – Park B 10.30
Dingle Bay Rovers – Listowel Celtic Girls 11.30
Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Fixtures Revealed
Saturday April 7th 2018 Uneven Age Cups Round 2: