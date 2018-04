LOCAL SOCCER

There was a big win last night for St Brendan’s Park over Killorglin AFC in the Denny Youth League Semi-Final.

It finished 8-0 to the Tralee side with Shane Jordan scoring a hat-trick.

His team-mate, Thomas Burke netted twice while there was a goal each for Aaron Ward, Adam Ward and Andrew Breen.

Padraig Harnett looks ahead now to the weekend’s Kerry School Boys and Girls matches.