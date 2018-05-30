Looking ahead to the upcoming fixtures in the Kerry School Boys and Girls league, here’s Padraig Harnett.
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Munster's Jack O'Donoghue is facing a 'long-term' absence after having knee surgery. The loose head forward suffered ligament damage in the Reds' PRO14...
Kerry’s James O’Donoghue Fit & Ready For Championship Action
Kerry’s James O’Donoghue says he’s fit and ready for Championship action after a long spell out with injury. The Kingdom open their Championship campaign against...
Kerry Schooboys & Schoolgirls Fixtures
Calls for Greater Garda Presence in South Kerry – May 30th, 2018
Sheila O'Donoghue of Cahersiveen says more gardaí are needed in the area, and they should be out on patrol. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/shelaghsouthkerry.mp3
Chewing Gum Girls
A group of Milltown girls did a project on chewing gum which won EPA 'Story of your stuff' competition. Deirdre spoke to them earlier. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/chewinggumtalkabout.mp3
North Kerry Accommodation crisis
Cllr Robert Beasley says north Kerry is having an accommodation crisis, which was seen recently when Ras Tailteann came to Listowel last weekend. He...