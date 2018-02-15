Kerry Samaritans are looking for volunteers

Kerry Samaritan’s are looking for volunteers. Information meeting will take place at our centre at 43/44 Moyderwell Tralee on Wednesday, February 21st @ 7.30pm
Kerry TDs declare property and other interests under ethics legislation
Kerry’s five TDs have declared interests in property, companies and shares as part of the submission to the Register of Dáil Members' Interests. The list...
Kerry Health Forum member brands HSE a “monster”
A Kerry member of the HSE South Health Forum has branded the HSE a “monster”. The comments follow a record-high number of 35 patients on...
Trial of man charged with murder of Tralee woman set for November
The trial of a man charged with the murder of a Tralee woman has been scheduled to be heard in Cork this November. 38-year-old Nicola...
Ballyheigue’s Shadow Sea Land That Inspired WB Yeats – February 15th, 2018
Diarmuid Kearney spoke to local historian, Brian McMahon, about the wonderful myths and legends of Ballyheigue. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_02_15_BHF.mp3
