Kerry Samaritans hosting volunteer recruitment drive

A volunteer with the Kerry branch of Samaritans says revelations by a former Government Minister on finding his mother’s body can trigger memories for other people.

Alan Shatter recently revealed for the first time how he found his mother after she had taken her own life in 1964.

Kerry Samaritans are holding recruitment drives on September 30th, October 1st and 2nd at their centre at Moyderwell, Tralee to grow their team of 55 to help cover their rota.

Volunteer with Kerry Samaritans Mary told Jerry O’Sullivan on Kerry Today that people don’t have to be suicidal to contact the confidential service, which is available 24 hours a day.

If you need to talk to a volunteer you can contact Samaritans on 116 123

More information on recruiting of volunteers can be got by contacting Samaritans Recruitment Officer – Josephine 087 9158779