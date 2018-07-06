Kerry Samaritans’ Awareness & Information event takes place on Friday July 13th @ the Meadowlands Hotel Tralee.

Kerry Samaritans’ Awareness & Information event takes place on Friday July 13th at 7.30pm in the Meadowlands Hotel Tralee. Speakers include Fiona Doyle, child abuse Survivor, Evelyn O’Connell & Readin O’Connor from Jigsaw talking about anxiety in children & adolescents & Vanessa Lacy on her transgender journey. This is a free event & everyone is welcome.