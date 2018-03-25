With an update on Rugby heres Jay Galvin
Kerry Boys and Girlas Team of the Week
With this weeks team of the week heres Padraig Hartnett
Kerry Rugby Update
Kerry Ladies suffer heavy defeat at Donegal
The Kerry ladies suffered a big loss against Donegal in the Lidl Football league With reaction is manager Graham Shine
Meeting on future of Tralee Court House – March 23rd, 2018
A delegation met with CEO of the Courts Service, Brendan Ryan, to stress--what they believe--is the importance of keeping court services in the centre...
A healthier future for Kerry and Cork? – March 23rd, 2018
A new 4-year plan to change the health and wellbeing of people in Kerry has been launched - the plan covers everything from efforts...
Downgraded status on the cards for University Hospital Kerry? – March 23rd, 2018
Kerry Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil says UHK’s status as Grade III hospital could be at risk if staff positions aren’t filled http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/john_brassil.mp3