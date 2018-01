Kerry’s Ciara Griffin and Ciara O’Connor are busy preparing for the upcoming Six Nations.

They and fellow Kerry lady Louise Galvin were all recently named in the Ireland Women’s squad for the Championship, which begins next month.

The two Ciaras have been speaking about the challenge ahead;

Ciara Griffin http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Ciara-Griffin-Ballymac.mp3