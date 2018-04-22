Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides. Jay also reviews the Munster Racing match.
Kerry Rugby Round-Up
Kerry Ref Appointed to 2018 FAI Junior Cup Final
Kerry Referee Derek O’Shea has been appointed to the 2018 FAI Junior Cup Final. He will referee the match where Pike Rovers face North End United at the...
5 Quality Days Of Racing Ahead Of Us At Punchestown
The 2018 Punchestown Festival gets underway next Tuesday with five high quality days racing offering over €3million in prize money. The main story at...
Margo Remembers Big Tom – April 20th, 2018
The country singer was in Oram, Co Monaghan for the funeral of Big Tom. Aaron McElroy, reporter with Northern Sound, also spoke to Jerry. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/biigtom.mp3
Chief Executive of Policing Authority in Kerry – April 20th, 2018
The CEO of the Policing Authority, Helen Hall, was in Kerry today to attend the county’s Joint Policing Committee meeting. Beforehand, she joined Jerry...
Call from the Dáil – April 20th, 2018
Every Friday, The Irish Times parliamentary correspondent and proud Kerryman, Michael O’Regan, joins Jerry to discuss the week in politics. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/calld.mp3