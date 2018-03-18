here with a Round up is Jay Galvin
Kerry Rugby Round up
here with a Round up is Jay Galvin
KDL Sunday Review
With a round up heres Murt Murphy
Sunday Afternoon Local Basketball Results
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 3B GIRLS: St Marys 30 TK Vixens 10 LEESTRAND U12 BOYS DIV1 SHEILD: St Brendans 38 TK Bobcats 21 LEESTRAND U16 DIV 1...
Are AirBnB hosts in Kerry aware of their tax-filing obligations? – March 16th, 2018
Director at Taxback.com Barry Flanagan speaks to Jerry O'Sullivan about tax filing obligations concerning AirBnB. With 3,900 hosts listed in the Cork and Kerry...
Liebherr MD on Scholarship Opportunities, Trump and Operating in Kerry – March 15th, 2018
The managing director of Liebherr Container Cranes, Pat O’Leary, spoke to Jerry about the company’s engineering scholarship programme which has just been launched which...
Kerry Travellers on a Year Since Official Ethnicity Recognition – March 15th, 2018
Today, a group of Kerry Travellers gathered in the Royal Hospital, Kilmainham with other members of their community to mark the first anniversary of...