Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Saturday Afternoon Review
Murt Murphy reports
Kerry Rugby Round Up
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Ireland's Grand Slam dreams remain very much alive after claiming a bonus point 56-19 win over Italy at the Aviva Stadium. Robbie Henshaw and Jacob...
Beaufort blogger
Hazel Joy from Beaufort is a full-time librarian and part time travel blogger. She spoke to Deirdre on the show about being a lone...
Fashion Fix with Danny Leane
Danny talks about how if we should dress for ourselves or for our age, spring colours, why sportswear is a huge trend for 2018...
Changing your SIM card due to scam callers
Deirdre spoke to Anita Ward from Ballyduff who had to change her SIM card because she got so many crank calls on Friday.