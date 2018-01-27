Kerry Rugby Round-Up

Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides
Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin Beaten In President’s Cup Final
Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin have lost the President’s Cup Final. They went down 69-64 to Ballincollig. Padraig Harnett describes the closing stages
KDL Underage Soccer Round-Up
John O’Regan reviews today’s matches
Juvenile Badminton Championships Review
166 players took part in the Doubles Championships today in Killarney: U11 Girls Aoife Newstead and Stephanie Reid Annascaul defeated Grace McGovern Castleisland and Saoirse...
An Ghaeltacht Abú – January 26th, 2018
C.L.G. an Ghaeltacht take on Moy Tír na nÓg in the Intermediate All-Ireland Club Semi-Final in Semple Stadium at 2pm this Saturday, after last...
Call from the Dáil – January 26th, 2018
Michael O’Regan, parliamentary correspondent for The Irish Times, on the latest opinion poll on the abortion question, the lifting of the ban on the...
Sexual abuse & lost innocence: ‘Mary’ tells her story – January 26th, 2018
A 26-year-old man has been jailed for seven and half years for targeting young girls online and coercing them to send him explicit photos...