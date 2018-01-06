Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides
Kerry Rugby Round-Up
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Saturday Morning Review
Murt Murphy reports
Darts Legend Phil Taylor Exits The Sport
Darts legend Phil Taylor exited the sport during the week, going out as a loser. He went down to Rob Cross, who was crowned the...
Should adult children have to pay their parents for raising them? – January 5th,...
Taiwanese dentist ordered to pay back mother Solicitor Miriam McGillycuddy and Justin Moran from Age Action discussed this notion with Treasa Murphy. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_05_adult.mp3
Damage to Dúnbeg Fort in West Kerry – January 5th, 2018
Archaeologist Mícheál Ó Coileáin joins Treasa on this morning's Kerry Today to speak about damage to the fort on Slea Head. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_05_FORT.mp3
Flooded road – January 5th, 2018
Listener Breda joined Treasa on Kerry Today to speak about a flooded road – the Bog Road in Ballinagare. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_05_flood.mp3