Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides
Kerry Rugby Round-Up
Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides
Dr.Crokes Lose Munster Senior Club Football Title To Nemo Rangers
Dr.Crokes met Nemo Rangers in the Munster Senior Club Football Final today. Dr.Crokes finished the game with 14 men, Kieran O'Leary was shown a yellow...
Kerry Three Games Away From Oscar Traynor Cup Final
Kerry met Limerick in the Oscar Traynor Cup Today. It finished 1 - 1 after extra time. Following a penalty shootout, Kerry progress into the...
Parents Giving ‘Dog’s Abuse’ to Their Children’s Sports Coaches – November 24th, 2017
Over the past month, Jerry has heard from parents who see the heartbreak in their children when they’re not picked for their teams. One...
Call from the Dáil – November 24th, 2017
John Downing, political correspondent of the Irish Independent, steps into Michael O’Regan’s shoes this week. Are we on the brink of a General Election? http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_24_call.mp3
My Work Tools Stolen to the Tune of Thousands of Euro – November 24th,...
Conor contacted us about our discussion on crime this week and while he has respect for the work the Gardaí do, he has been...