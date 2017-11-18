Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides
KDL Underage Soccer Round-Up
John O’Regan reviews today’s matches
Kerry Rugby Round-Up
Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides
Kerry Club Aiming To Facilitate Girls Soccer In Tralee
The St.Brendan’s Park club is aiming to facilitate girls soccer in Tralee for those aged 14 to 16 years. At present there is no...
Meet Kerry Carer of the Year – November 17th, 2017
Liz Forde from Ardfert is the Kerry Carer of the Year. The award is presented by the Kerry Branch of Family Carers Ireland. She was...
Don’t Blindside the Visually Impaired with Obstacles – November 17th, 2017
The National Council for the Blind in Ireland (NCBI) has launched a campaign to ensure clear access for people who are vision impaired. Joan...
Call from the Dáil – November 17th, 2017
Michael O’Regan, political correspondent with The Irish Times, examines the political events of the week including the Fine Gael national executive member who has...