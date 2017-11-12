Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides
Munster Senior & Uneven Age Juveniles Championship Review
The Munster Senior & Uneven Age Juveniles Championships were on today. Reporting from Tipperary is Tom O’Donoghue
Kerry Rugby Round-Up
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week
Padraig Harnett reveals his Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week
UL Honours Ballyheigue Man who’s Helped Raise Over $300m to Fight Childhood Cancer...
Now based in the US, Tim Kenny has been honoured by the University of Limerick. Today he’s the 2017 Recipient of Outstanding Achievement bestowed...
Call from the Dáil – November 10th, 2017
The week of John Halligan’s woes and he also made the news as part of the team of three Independent Alliance members who had...
Hvordan Har Du Det?: Getting a Crash Course in All Things Danish – November...
That phrase means ’how are you doing?’ in Danish. If you’re heading to Copenhagen for the big game, David Grey can give you the...