Kerry Rugby Round-Up

Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides
KDL Underage Soccer Round-Up
John O’Regan reviews today’s matches, starting with the Munster Youths Cup
1 Day To Go To Banna Beach Resort Kerry Winter Rally
There’s a 9.20 start tomorrow for the Banna Beach Resort Kerry Winter Rally. The event consists of 6 stages out North Kerry way Sean Moriarty previews...
Men’s National League Loss For Scotts Lakers Killarney
Scotts Lakers Killarney have gone down to Ballincollig in the Men’s National League. They lost 98-75.
UL Honours Ballyheigue Man who’s Helped Raise Over $300m to Fight Childhood Cancer...
Now based in the US, Tim Kenny has been honoured by the University of Limerick. Today he’s the 2017 Recipient of Outstanding Achievement bestowed...
Call from the Dáil – November 10th, 2017
The week of John Halligan’s woes and he also made the news as part of the team of three Independent Alliance members who had...
Hvordan Har Du Det?: Getting a Crash Course in All Things Danish – November...
That phrase means ’how are you doing?’ in Danish. If you’re heading to Copenhagen for the big game, David Grey can give you the...