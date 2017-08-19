Kerry Rowers Win Gold At All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships

By
radiokerrysport
-
Rowing In Ireland is on a crest of a wave as Deputy, Brendan Griffin, TD, Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, launched this years All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships at Inch Strand, Co Kerry, with Johanna King, Treasurer and Mary B Teahan, PRO, Irish Coastal Rowing Federation. The Championships will take place at The Lakeside Centre, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal, the weekend of Friday 18th August, 19th to Sunday 20th August 2017. Donegal Bay Rowing Club in conjunction with the Irish Coastal Rowing Federation are hosting this event. 2780 rowers will descent on the magnificent Wild Atlantic ways oldest town in Ireland.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC***

Mary B Teahan reports from the All Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships

