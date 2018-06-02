Kerry Rowers Progress At First World Cup Event Of Season

Racing commenced at the first World Cup event of the 2018 season, World Cup I in Belgrade, Serbia where six Irish crews competed in their respective heats – with five crews achieving qualification for the semi-final stages.

Aifric Keogh and Emily Hegarty were first up for Team Ireland in Heat 1 of the women’s pair, securing a third place finish which was enough to progress directly into the A/B semifinals, with Kerry’s Aileen Crowley and Monika Dukarska quickly following suit in Heat 3 of the women’s double sculls also placing third. Sanita Puspure was a convincing winner of the first heat in the women’s single sculls, beating the nearest threat of Ukrainian sculler Diana Dymchenko by a margin of just under 9 seconds, also ensuring direct qualification to the semi-final stages.

Denise Walsh & Margaret Cremen took a slightly longer route to qualification in the lightweight women’s double sculls heats, taking fifth place in what was their first international race together in the same boat. Later, they needed to place third or higher in the repechage and this they achieved, producing a remarkably improved performance cutting almost 20 seconds off their earlier race time and securing third position behind Poland and the Netherlands.





Gary & Paul O’ Donovan were second in their heat in the lightweight men’s double sculls, while Mark O’ Donovan & Shane O’ Driscoll were fifth and will contest the C Final in the men’s pair. The new Irish heavyweight pair was unlucky to miss out on a chance to contest the A/B semifinals after finishing 1.75 seconds outside the necessary third position in the repechage.

Racing continues for all Irish crews tomorrow in Belgrade from 09:05.

World Cup I Regatta, Belgrade (Irish results):

Women’s pair – Heat One : 1. GBR1 7:19.05, 2. GBR2 7:22.92, 3. IRL 7:23.77.

Women’s double sculls – Heat Three: 1. NED 7:10.90, 2. CHN1 7:16.89, 3. IRL 7:20.40.

Lightweight women’s double sculls – Heat One: 1. GBR1 7:26.96, 2. USA1 7:28.40; 5 Ireland 7:50.34.

Lightweight women’s double sculls – Repechage Two: 1. NED 7:24.73, 2. POL 7:25.79, 3. IRL 7:30.46.

Women’s single sculls – Heat One: 1. IRL (S Puspure) 7:50.48, 2. UKR (D Dymchenko) 7:59.30.

Men’s pair – Heat Four: 1. CZE 6:41.22; 2. ESP 6:48.03, 3. CHN1 6:51.79, 4. IRL 6:51.91.

Men’s pair – Repechage Three: 1 NED1 6:48.68, 2. NED2 6:50.07; 3. IRL 6:51.82.

Lightweight men’s double sculls – Heat Three: 1. CAN2 6:32.69, 2. IRL 6:34.29.