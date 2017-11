Members of the Killorglin club will tomorrow compete in the Provincial Indoor Championships at UL; Airida Mateviciute, Orla McCarthy, Rhiannon O’Donoghue, Anna Tyther, Eimear O’Donovan, Marcus Lavery, Sean Houlihan, James McCarthy, Celine Kavanagh and Jessica Lee.

They’ll compete in junior 13, 14, 15, 16 and 18 races and also Women’s 40-49 and 50-59 age categories.

Race distances range from 500m to 2000m in length.