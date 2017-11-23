Kerry road users advised to slow down ahead of Polar snap

The Road Safety Authority has advised Kerry road users to take extra care as Met Éireann issue a yellow weather warning for sub-zero temperatures, snow showers and black ice.

Temperatures are expected to plummet from 11pm tonight until 11am tomorrow morning, reaching lows of -3 or -4 degrees in places.

The low temperatures will result in treacherous driving conditions.

The RSA is asking road users to slow down and watch out out for ‘black ice’, especially in sheltered and shaded areas, under trees and adjacent to high walls.