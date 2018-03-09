Kerry Right to Life to join national rally in Dublin

Kerry Right to Life says several buses are travelling from Tralee and Killarney to attend the Rally for Life which is being held in Dublin tomorrow.

In a statement, the group says it acknowledges the right to life of both the unborn child and its mother.

Kerry Right to Life says it will campaign to protect and defend the only constitutional protection for the unborn, which is their right to life.

The group, which is chaired by Cllr John Joe Culloty, says a recent medical information evening on abortion in Tralee heard that abortion is not healthcare and direct abortion is not medically necessary to save the life of a woman.

The group claims that the prohibition of abortion does not affect, in any way, the availability of optimal care to pregnant women.

Kerry Right to Life also claims 2,300 people are alive today in Kerry because of the 8th Amendment, which it describes as lifesaving, and said it is proud of Ireland’s outstanding safety record in respect of maternity care.