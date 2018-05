Kerry Right To Life is hosting an information evening on the abortion referendum this evening in Killarney.

The referendum information evening takes place in the Killarney Heights Hotel this evening at 7 o’clock.

Speakers at the event include Dr Siobhán Crowley, barrister Ben O’Floinn and entrepreneur Declan Ganley.

Declan Ganley led the No Vote campaign in the 2008 referendum on the Treaty of Lisbon.