Kerry To Reveal Teams Tonight For All-Ireland Football Semi-Finals

Kerry will tonight reveal their team for the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final.

The Kingdom face Mayo on Sunday for a place in this year’s decider.

Lee Keegan is expected to be back in the starting 15 when Mayo name their team for Sunday’s All Ireland Senior Football Championship semi final against Kerry at Croke Park.

The 2016 Footballer of the Year was named man of the match in the Westerners quarter final draw with Roscommon.

He sat out the reply due to a foot injury, but is said to have returned to full fitness.

The Kerry Minor side for their semi-final is also to be announced this evening.

Cavan provide the opposition for the Kingdom in this last four encounter.

Tune in to Radio Kerry at 8 for details of the team selections.