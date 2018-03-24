Kerry Reveal Team For Tyrone Encounter

There are numerous changes to the Kerry team to play Tyrone tomorrow in the Allianz Football League.

With topflight football secured by both Counties last weekend it was always expected that management would freshen up the starting 15.

1 Brian Kelly Killarney Legion

2 Brian Ó Beaglaoich An Ghaeltacht

3 Jason Foley Ballydonoghue

4 Tom O’Sullivan Dingle

5 Cormac Coffey Kerins O’Rahillys

6 Mark Griffin St Michaels/Foilmore

7 Fionn Fitzgerald (Captain) Dr. Crokes

8 Jack Barry Na Gaeil

9 David Moran Kerins O’Rahillys

10 Micheál Burns Dr. Crokes

11 Dáithí Casey Dr. Crokes

12 Kevin McCarthy Kilcummin

13 Killian Spillane Templenoe

14 Johnny Buckley Dr. Crokes

15 Stephen O’Brien Kenmare

Subs:

16 Shane Murphy Dr. Crokes

17 David Clifford Fossa

18 Barry O’Sullivan Dingle

19 Ronan Shanahan Austin Stacks

20 Matthew Flaherty Dingle

21 Jack Savage Kerins O’Rahillys

22 Éanna Ó Conchúir An Ghaeltacht

23 Tadhg Morley Templenoe

24 Greg Horan Austin Stacks

25 Brendan O’SullivanValentia

26 Brian Ó Seanacháin Ballydonoghue

