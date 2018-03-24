Kerry Reveal Team For Tyrone Encounter

There are numerous changes to the Kerry team to play Tyrone tomorrow in the Allianz Football League.
With topflight football secured by both Counties last weekend it was always expected that management would freshen up the starting 15.
1 Brian Kelly Killarney Legion
2 Brian Ó Beaglaoich An Ghaeltacht
3 Jason Foley Ballydonoghue
4 Tom O’Sullivan Dingle
5 Cormac Coffey Kerins O’Rahillys
6 Mark Griffin St Michaels/Foilmore
7 Fionn Fitzgerald (Captain) Dr. Crokes
8 Jack Barry Na Gaeil
9 David Moran Kerins O’Rahillys
10 Micheál Burns Dr. Crokes
11 Dáithí Casey Dr. Crokes
12 Kevin McCarthy Kilcummin
13 Killian Spillane Templenoe
14 Johnny Buckley Dr. Crokes
15 Stephen O’Brien Kenmare
Subs:
16 Shane Murphy Dr. Crokes
17 David Clifford Fossa
18 Barry O’Sullivan Dingle
19 Ronan Shanahan Austin Stacks
20 Matthew Flaherty Dingle
21 Jack Savage Kerins O’Rahillys
22 Éanna Ó Conchúir An Ghaeltacht
23 Tadhg Morley Templenoe
24 Greg Horan Austin Stacks
25 Brendan O’SullivanValentia
26 Brian Ó Seanacháin Ballydonoghue