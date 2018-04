Kerry are to reveal their team today for the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship ¼ Final.

They will be away to Tipperary at 7 on Wednesday, in Semple Stadium, Thurles.

The Kingdom captain for this year is also to be announced later.

If Kerry win on Wednesday they will not play again until May 8th but defeat would mean an outing next week against the loser of Limerick against Clare.

Kerry are this season chasing 5 in a row All-Ireland titles.