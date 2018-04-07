Kerry Reveal Team For National Camogie Semi-Final

Kerry have revealed their team for the Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League semi-final.
The Kingdom will host Clare at 2 tomorrow in the last four of Div 3.
Team:
1 Alanna Maunsell Clanmaurice
2 Liz Houlihan Clanmaurice
3 Niamh Leen Clanmaurice
4 Michelle Costello Clanmaurice
5 Elaine Ryall Clanmaurice
6 Sara Murphy Clanmaurice
7 Aine O’Connor Clanmaurice
8 Orla Young Clanmaurice
9 Laura Collins Clanmaurice
10 Caoimhe Shannahan Clanmaurice
11 Patrice Diggin Clanmaurice
12 Aoife Behan Clanmaurice
13 Rachel McCarthy Clanmaurice
14 Jackie Horgan Clanmaurice
15 Alannah Whelan Clanmaurice
Subs:
16 Jessica Fitzell Clanmaurice
17 Julianne O’Keeffe Clanmaurice
18 Eilis Harrington Clanmaurice
19 Norette Casey Clanmaurice
20 Megan Weir Clanmaurice
21 Emma Lawlor Clanmaurice
22 Clodagh Walsh Causeway
23 Kate Buckley Causeway
24 Brid Horan Cillard
25 Andrea Hanley Clanmaurice
26 Niamh Rid Clanmaurice
27 Treise Moran Clanmaurice
28 Rachel Burke Clanmaurice
29 Nessa McGarty Clanmaurice
30 Katylyn O’Connor Causeway
31 Ciara Canty Causeway
32 Aoife O’Connor Clanmaurice