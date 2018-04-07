Kerry Reveal Team For National Camogie Semi-Final

Kerry have revealed their team for the Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League semi-final.

The Kingdom will host Clare at 2 tomorrow in the last four of Div 3.

Team:

1 Alanna Maunsell Clanmaurice

2 Liz Houlihan Clanmaurice

3 Niamh Leen Clanmaurice

4 Michelle Costello Clanmaurice

5 Elaine Ryall Clanmaurice

6 Sara Murphy Clanmaurice

7 Aine O’Connor Clanmaurice

8 Orla Young Clanmaurice

9 Laura Collins Clanmaurice

10 Caoimhe Shannahan Clanmaurice

11 Patrice Diggin Clanmaurice

12 Aoife Behan Clanmaurice

13 Rachel McCarthy Clanmaurice

14 Jackie Horgan Clanmaurice

15 Alannah Whelan Clanmaurice

Subs:

16 Jessica Fitzell Clanmaurice

17 Julianne O’Keeffe Clanmaurice

18 Eilis Harrington Clanmaurice

19 Norette Casey Clanmaurice

20 Megan Weir Clanmaurice

21 Emma Lawlor Clanmaurice

22 Clodagh Walsh Causeway

23 Kate Buckley Causeway

24 Brid Horan Cillard

25 Andrea Hanley Clanmaurice

26 Niamh Rid Clanmaurice

27 Treise Moran Clanmaurice

28 Rachel Burke Clanmaurice

29 Nessa McGarty Clanmaurice

30 Katylyn O’Connor Causeway

31 Ciara Canty Causeway

32 Aoife O’Connor Clanmaurice

