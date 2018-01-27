Kerry Reveal Team For Lidl Ladies National Football League Opener

The Kerry team to host Cork tomorrow in the Lidl Ladies National Football League is now known and is as follows

Laura Fitzgerald (Na Gaeil)

Elish Lynch (Castleisland Desmonds)

Deirdre Kearney (Na Gaeil)

Aisling O’Connell (Scartaglen)

Sarah Murphy (Rathmore)

Aislinn Desmond (Rathmore)

Kate O’Sullivan (Dingle)

Aoife Geaney (Dingle)

Elish O’Leary (Kilcummin)

Fiadhna Tagney (Beaufort)

Andrea Murphy (Castleisland Desmonds)

Clodagh O’Connor (Na Fianna)

Sarah Houlihan (Beaufort)

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Corca Dhuibhne)

Brid Ryan (Rathmore)