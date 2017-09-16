Kerry Reveal Team For All-Ireland Minor Football Final

There’s one change to the Kerry team for the All-Ireland Minor Football Final against Derry tomorrow.

Jack Griffin comes in at full forward in place of Donnchadh O’Sullivan.

The team, captained by David Clifford, is as follows:

1. Deividas Uosis Dingle

2. Sean O’Leary Kilcummin

3. Chris O’Donoghue Glenflesk

4. Cian Gammell Killarney Legion

5. Patrick Warren Gneeveguilla

6. Michael Potts Dr Crokes

7. Niall Donohue Firies

8. Barry Mahony St Senans

9. Diarmuid O’Connor Na Gaeil

10. Adam Donoghue Castleisland Desmonds

11. David Clifford (C) Fossa

12. Donal O’Sullivan Kilgarvan

13. Fiáchra Clifford Laune Rangers

14. Jack Griffin Dr Crokes

15. Brian Friel Rathmore

Subs:

16. Nelu O’Doherty Dr Crokes

17. Donchadh O’Sullivan Firies

18. Eddie Horan Scartaglen

19. Ciarán O’Reilly Austin Stacks

20. Ryan O’Neill Na Gaeil

21. Michael Slattery Austin Stacks

22. Michael O’Leary Renard

23. Dylan Casey Austin Stacks

24. Cathal Ferriter Annascaul

Additional Players on the panel:

Eddie Browne (Listowel Emmets), Gearóid Fennessy (Kilgarvan), Sean O’Connell (Cordal), Fergal Barry (Na Gaeil), Franz Sauerland (An Ghaeltacht), Brian Lonergan (Ballymacelligott)..

The team contains just four of the side who played in the All Ireland Minor Final last year – Michael Potts, Diarmuid O’Connor, Brian Friel and David Clifford.

Potts, together with Chris O’Donoghue, Cian Gammell, Niall Donohue and sub Donnchadh O’Sullivan, were members of the St Brendans College Hogan Cup winning side this year.

2 of the team played in the Under 17 Semi final against Roscommon; Deividas Uosis, and Donal O’Sullivan as well as subs Eddie Horan and Dylan Casey.

Kerry have played 5 games en-route to Sunday’s Final as follows:

Kerry 2-16 Clare 1-6

Kerry 2-17 Cork 1-10

Kerry 2-21 Clare 0-3

Kerry 1-22 Louth 2-9

Kerry 2-22 Cavan 2-10

Kerry have scored a total of 9-98 and conceded 6-38 in their 5 games to date

Kerry’s leading scorers:

David Clifford 4-37

Donal O’Sullivan 3-20

Brien Friel 0-14

Donnchadh O’Sullivan 1-7