Kerry Reveal Team For All-Ireland Minor Football Final

There’s one change to the Kerry team for the All-Ireland Minor Football Final against Derry tomorrow.
Jack Griffin comes in at full forward in place of Donnchadh O’Sullivan.
The team, captained by David Clifford, is as follows:
1. Deividas Uosis Dingle
2. Sean O’Leary Kilcummin
3. Chris O’Donoghue Glenflesk
4. Cian Gammell Killarney Legion
5. Patrick Warren Gneeveguilla
6. Michael Potts Dr Crokes
7. Niall Donohue Firies
8. Barry Mahony St Senans
9. Diarmuid O’Connor Na Gaeil
10. Adam Donoghue Castleisland Desmonds
11. David Clifford (C) Fossa
12. Donal O’Sullivan Kilgarvan
13. Fiáchra Clifford Laune Rangers
14. Jack Griffin Dr Crokes
15. Brian Friel Rathmore
Subs:
16. Nelu O’Doherty Dr Crokes
17. Donchadh O’Sullivan Firies
18. Eddie Horan Scartaglen
19. Ciarán O’Reilly Austin Stacks
20. Ryan O’Neill Na Gaeil
21. Michael Slattery Austin Stacks
22. Michael O’Leary Renard
23. Dylan Casey Austin Stacks
24. Cathal Ferriter Annascaul
Additional Players on the panel:
Eddie Browne (Listowel Emmets), Gearóid Fennessy (Kilgarvan), Sean O’Connell (Cordal), Fergal Barry (Na Gaeil), Franz Sauerland (An Ghaeltacht), Brian Lonergan (Ballymacelligott)..
The team contains just four of the side who played in the All Ireland Minor Final last year – Michael Potts, Diarmuid O’Connor, Brian Friel and David Clifford.
Potts, together with Chris O’Donoghue, Cian Gammell, Niall Donohue and sub Donnchadh O’Sullivan, were members of the St Brendans College Hogan Cup winning side this year.
2 of the team played in the Under 17 Semi final against Roscommon; Deividas Uosis, and Donal O’Sullivan as well as subs Eddie Horan and Dylan Casey.
Kerry have played 5 games en-route to Sunday’s Final as follows:
Kerry 2-16 Clare 1-6
Kerry 2-17 Cork 1-10
Kerry 2-21 Clare 0-3
Kerry 1-22 Louth 2-9
Kerry 2-22 Cavan 2-10
Kerry have scored a total of 9-98 and conceded 6-38 in their 5 games to date
Kerry’s leading scorers:
David Clifford 4-37
Donal O’Sullivan 3-20
Brien Friel 0-14
Donnchadh O’Sullivan 1-7