The returning officer and county registrar for Kerry is warning that people may not wear badges or other emblems indicating their stance on the referendum when they enter polling stations tomorrow.

Pádraig Burke says the ban is law under the Electoral Act which also forbids the presence of posters and other material, advocating a particular vote, within 50 metres of polling stations.

He says the restrictions are in place to prevent voters from feeling pressurised when they cast their ballots.