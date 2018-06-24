Kerry Retain Munster Senior Football Title

Kerry are Munster Senior Football champions for the 6th successive season.

The Kingdom captured their 80th Provincial title with a 3-18 to 2-4 victory over Cork at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

It’s the biggest Championship win for Kerry against Cork in 80 years.





Paul Geaney scored two goals and Stephen O’Brien the other as Kerry cruised to success, having led 1-11 to 2-1 at half-time.

Goal 1 http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/firstkerrygoal.mp3

Goal 2 http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/2ndkerrygoal.mp3

Goal 3 http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/3rdkerrygoal.mp3

Cork had made a flying start with two goals from Mark Collins in the opening nine minutes but scored just three points after the 10th minute.



Neil Treacy reports http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/neilft.mp3

Billy O’Shea http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/billy-review-1.mp3

Eamonn Fitzmaurice http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/efpostmatch.mp3

Ronan McCarthy http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/POSTMATCHRONANMCCARTHY.mp3