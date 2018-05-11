Kerry respite house to benefit from Government funding

A new respite house in north Kerry is to benefit from Government funding.

According to Kerry Fine Gael Junior Minister Brendan Griffin and Senator Paul Coghlan the money will mean 800 additional respite bed nights this year, benefiting up to 30 people.

The number of bed nights will increase to 1,900 next year.

The house in Kilmorna, Listowel provides respite for families of adults with intellectual disabilities.

It was opened by the HSE and Kerry Parents and Friends Association at the end of March and is now open full-time.