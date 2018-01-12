Kerry Respite Care board member calls on all private hospitals to provide 24-hour A & E services

A Kerry Respite Care board member is calling on all private hospitals to provide 24-hour A & E services.

Theresa Coughlan who has many years of experience of helping with home help and supports, feels this would alleviate the pressure on the health system especially during peak times.

Ms Coughlan also says that a comprehensive home help care package for the elderly would keep people out of hospital for longer periods of time.

Theresa feels people who are paying their health insurance should be afforded A & E care at private hospitals on a 24-hour basis: