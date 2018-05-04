Kerry resident angry about lack of reassurance about CervicalCheck scandal

A Kerry resident is angry about the lack of reassurance for women about the CervicalCheck scandal.

Teresa previously had treatment for pre-cancerous cells following a smear test and is now regularly tested.

She was told by her GP she’d have to pay €100 for a test; the Department of Health yesterday promised they’ll contact GPs about the situation.

Teresa says it’s not about a commission of investigation; what she wants now is for women to be told what’s happening today and for them to be reassured.