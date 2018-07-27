Kerry representation at European Parliament to be reviewed

Kerry’s European Parliament representation is to be looked at in the coming months.

The government has issued a nationwide review of European Parliament constituencies.

A statutory committee, chaired by the Hon. Mr. Justice Robert Haughton, has been established to compile a report on the matter.





Items on the report will include the total number of MEPs elected in the State and the level of representation among constituencies.

Kerry is currently in the Ireland South constituency, which has 4 MEPs.