Kerry INTO rep says pay equalisation must come with no strings attached

Any form of pay restoration for teachers must come with no strings attached.

That’s according to the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation representative for Kerry and Limerick, Ann Horan.

A motion was passed unanimously by 800 delegates yesterday to restore teachers’ pay to 2010 levels.

The INTO conference in Killarney also heard restoration will cost the tax-payer in excess of €200 million and it was suggested, in exchange, some aspects of equalisation could potentially be performance related.

Speaking to Jerry O’Sullivan on Kerry Today, INTO representative Ann Horan utterly refuted the suggestion, saying there should be no strings attached: