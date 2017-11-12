Kerry reigns supreme at national Retail Excellence Awards

Kerry reigned supreme at the national Retail Excellence Awards – held in Killarney’s Malton Hotel last night – as Garvey’s SuperValu Tralee was named National Store of the Year, becoming the first supermarket ever to do so.

The newly revamped store on Rock Street enjoyed had a double coup on the night as they were also named Supermarket of the Year Award.

Over 600 Irish retailers converged on Killarney for the awards, considered the largest and most prestigious of their kind.

It wasn’t the only major accolade for Kerry on the night as Vodafone, College Street, Killarney were awarded Electronic & Tech Store of the Year.

The Retail Excellence Annual Awards were established in 1997 to promote best practice and encourage the highest standards in the Irish Retail Industry.

CEO of Retail Excellence, David Fitzsimons said Garvey’s SuperValu Tralee have created a shopping experience with quality products and customer service and the owners, management and staff of should be rightly proud of this achievement.