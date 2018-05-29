Kerry referendum campaigners reminded to remove posters

Referendum campaigners in Kerry are being reminded to remove posters within the timeframe specified.

A number of posters for both the YES and NO campaign are still on display in several public areas around the county since last Friday’s referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment.

Section 19 of the Litter Pollution Act (1997) and Electoral Amendment Act (No. 2 2009) govern rules for election and referendum postering.





A spokesperson for Kerry County Council said posters must be removed within seven days of the poll – meaning referendum posters around the county should be removed by this Friday.