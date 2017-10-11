Kerry records Ireland’s wettest day, and sunniest day last month in 48-hour period

Kerry recorded September’s wettest day, and sunniest day, in a 48-hour period last month.

According to Met Éireann’s Weather Summary for September the most sunshine in one day was recorded at Valentia Observatory on September 1st, with 12.3 hours of sun.

The following day however saw the highest amount of daily rainfall also recorded at Valentia on September 2nd, with 39.8mm falling in one day.

Kerry was the wettest place in Ireland last month with 204.4mm recorded at Valentia Observatory, it’s wettest September since 2006.