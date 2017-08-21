Kerry records highest level of court poor box donations

District Courts in Kerry recorded the highest amount of court poor donations in the country last year.
Collectively, the seven District Courts in the county saw just over €394,000 in donations.
The next highest figures were recorded at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin at almost €166,000 and the district courts in Cork at over €106,000.
The use of the court poor box by judges in lieu of or in conjunction with another penalty is a practice which predates the foundation of the State.
It is mainly used for offences which would not attract a custodial sentence including public order, road traffic offences and first time, minor drug offences.
The accused person may never have come before the courts, pleaded guilty and a conviction may not be appropriate or might adversely affect employment or prospects for working abroad.
Nationally, in 2016 over 1.5 million euro was paid into the court poor box.
€394,084 of that was in Kerry; overseas aid charities have been allocated the majority of this.
Christian Blind Mission and Sightsavers International were allocated €53,000 each, Ethopia Aid is earmarked for €37,500, €34,000 goes to Action Aid Ireland and Society of African Missions gets €31,200.
Among the Kerry-based charities to get allocations are Killarney Asylum Seekers Initiative, which gets €4,000, Kerry Parents and Friends Valentia gets €2,500 and Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre receives €300.
Charities which received funding from court poor box donations in Kerry in 2016:
o ACTION AID IRELAND 34,000.00
o ACTION FOR YOUNG PERSONS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS CLUB 750.00
o AGAPE ADVENTURES 7,500.00
o ANIMAL HEAVEN ANIMAL RESCUE (A.H.A.R) 230.00
o BALLYBUNION SEA AND CLIFF RESCUE 750.00
o CHARITY23 5,000.00
o BOTHAR 5,000.00
o BREADLINE AFRICA IRELAND 3,500.00
o CHRISTIAN BLIND MISSION 53,000.00
o COLUMBAN FATHERS IN IRELAND 7,500.00
o CONCERN 4,000.00
o CORK SIMON COMMUNITY 1,000.00
o CHARITY28 3,600.00
o DOWN SYNDROME KERRY 1,000.00
o CHARITY24 1,000.00
o ENABLE IRELAND(TRALEE) 200.00
o ETHIOPIA AID 37,500.00
o FOUNDATION NEPAL 4,000.00
o FRIENDS OF THE CHILDREN OF CHERNOBYL(KILLARNEY) 1,500.00
o GLENBEIGH C/O THE ELDERLY 500.00
o GLENBEIGH FIRST RESPONDER GROUP 300.00
o GORTA 10,000.00
o HAKI WATER 1,500.00
o CHARITY25 1,000.00
o HOME FROM HOME 750.00
o IRISH PILGRIMAGE TRUST 400.00
o IRISH RED CROSS 13,000.00
o ISLAMIC CULTURAL CENTRE OF KILLARNEY 2,200.00
o KASI LTD (KILLARNEY ASYLUM SEEKERS INITIATIVE) 4,000.00
o KERRY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP 500.00
o KERRY ONE WORLD CENTRE 500.00
o KERRY PARENTS & FRIENDS(VALENTIA) 2,500.00
o KERRY RAPE & SEXUAL ABUSIVE CENTRE 300.00
o KERRY RESPITE CARE LTD. 250.00
o KERRY STARS SPECIAL OLYMPICS CLUB 250.00
o KILCUMMIN LOOKING GOOD 500.00
o KILLORGLIN FAMILY RESOURCE CENTRE LTD. 400.00
o KILLORGLIN RECOVERY HAVEN 500.00
o CHARITY26 3,000.00
o MEDECINS SAN FRONTIERES 600.00
o MISSIONARIES OF THE POOR 12,000.00
o MISSIONARIES OF THE POOR UGANDA 1,500.00
o MOLDOVA PROJECT CHARITY TRUST 750.00
o MOVE- MEN OVERCOMING VIOLENT EMOTION 0.00
o CHARITY27 15,000.00
o NAIOLANN AN SOLAIS 500.00
o OXFAM IRELAND 10,000.00
o PLAN 4,000.00
o RECOVERY HAVEN 500.00
o SIGHTSAVERS INTERNATIONAL 53,000.00
o SOCIETY OF AFRICAN MISSIONS 31,200.00
o ST JOSEPHS HOME 2,500.00
o ST VINCENT DE PAUL 1,500.00
o ST. MARY OF THE ANGELS 2,500.00
o TALBOT GROVE TREATMENT CENTRE 750.00
o THE EDMOND PRENDERVILLE ZAMBIAN APPEAL 400.00
o THE LUBWE MISSION MEDICAL PROJECT 4,000.00
o TRALEE INTERNATIONAL RESOURCE CENTRE 2,000.00
o TROCAIRE 7,500.00
o UNICEF IRELAND 10,000.00
o VITA 10,000.00
o WORLD VISION IRELAND 10,500.00
· TRALEE COURT OFFICE Total 394,080.00