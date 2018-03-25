Kerry receives additional €75,000 for flood defence works

Kerry has received an additional €75,000 for flood defence works.

Following on from the announcement of €600,000 to two projects in the county during the week, an additional €75,000 has been announced by Minister of State for the Office of Public Works and Flood Relief, Kevin Boxer Moran.

The issue of coastal erosion in coastal areas in the county has been highlighted by public representatives in recent times.

Earlier this week, Minister Moran allocated €450,000 to Rossbeigh for the construction of a rock revetment, while €150,000 was allocated to undertake a Coastal Erosion and Flood Risk Management Study in the Ballyheigue, Banna, Carrahane and Brandon Bay areas.

Minister Moran has since allocated a further €75,000 to undertake a Coastal Erosion and Flood Management Study in the Dingle Bay East/Castlemaine Harbour area.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae welcomed the latest tranche of funding, saying the Minister’s trip to the county was very beneficial.