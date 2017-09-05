Kerry received less than average rainfall during the month of August.

Figures released by Met Éireann show rainfall values were variable across the country, with half above average.

Rainfall levels recorded during the month in Valentia Observatory were less than the national average, at 89%.

103mm of rain fell during the period at the South Kerry weather station.

This compares favourably with August of 2016, when over 105mm of rainfall was recorded.

The highest daily rainfall total of 77mm occurred in Donegal on August 22nd, during the damaging flooding in the area–this was the wettest August day in the area since 1955.

Overall, August was unsettled and very changeable according to Met Éireann.