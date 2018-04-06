Kerry to receive funding of €92,000 for heritage projects

Kerry is to receive funding of €92,000 for heritage projects.

The funding was announced by The Minister for Culture, Heritage, and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan, under the 2018 Structures at Risk Fund and the Built Heritage Investment Scheme 2018.

In total, 15 properties in Kerry will benefit from the funding, which will help to address restoration and conservation issues in historic buildings.

€42,000 has been allocated under the Structures at Risk Fund, with three properties to benefit from roofing repairs, restoration and refitting of monuments, repointing of the plaster and additional works.

The Emporium, Church Street, Listowel; Killiney Church of Ireland, Castlegregory; and Belville House, Portmagee will all benefit under the fund.

Elsewhere, twelve Kerry heritage projects will benefit from funding of €50,000 through the Built Heritage Investment Scheme.

Among the recipients, the Former Mercy Laundry Building in Balloonagh, Tralee will receive €7,000; 44 Church Street, Listowel will get €4,000; and Church of the Immaculate Conception, Knightstown will receive €4,000.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin welcomed the funding, saying our heritage is a vital part of our culture, and we need to protect it for future generations.