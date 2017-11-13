Kerry to receive over €83,000 in sports funding

Kerry is to receive over €83,000 in funding for sport and physical activity projects from the Dormant Accounts Fund.

The investment is part of a €2.9m fund being allocated to disadvantaged communities under the National Physical Activity Plan.

The announcement was made in Killarney by Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin.

Funding for the Kerry Recreational and Sports Partnership includes over €70,000 for the development of a Community Sport and Physical Activity Hub in Caherciveen.

The hub would be developed at Colaiste na Sceilge and would be accessible to the wider community.

€13,000 is also to be made available for Community Coaching through the Kerry Local Sports Partnership.

The objective of Community Coaching is to develop coaching skills that provide job seekers with improved opportunities to avail of both job and volunteer opportunities in the sport sector.